U.S. rig count falls for fifth straight week

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. continues its consistent descent, shedding another 3 rigs to 803 for a fifth straight weekly drop, Baker Hughes says in its latest survey.

The entire decline is in oil rigs, which fall by 3 to 671 while gas rigs hold steady at 129 and 3 rigs are classified as miscellaneous.

WTI January crude rose slightly following the report, recently +0.9% to $58.07/bbl.

ETFs: USO, UNG, UGAZ, OIL, UWT, DGAZ, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, BOIL, DBO, DTO, OILU, KOLD, USL, UNL, USOU, OILD, WTIU, USOI, OLO, OILK, USOD, SZO, OLEM, WTID, OILX