Dish spectrum sale shouldn't face FCC issue - New Street

A Dish Network (DISH +1.4% ) sale of its spectrum licenses should come without FCC laying claim to a government share, New Street Research says.

That take comes amid recent spectrum debates around matters such as a proposed public C-band auction, which has enveloped midband spectrum holders like Intelsat (I -1.1% ) and SES (SGBAF -34.6% ) who hope to monetize the airwaves for 5G redeployment -- and the larger concept that spectrum itself is a public good.

Dish's situation isn't like Intelsat's due to the "distinction between licenses and the spectrum itself," analyst Blair Levin says.

That comes down to the nature of the license, since the FCC bans private lenders from taking a security interest in FCC licenses, but trying to reduce the value of license-granted usage rights raises thorny issues.

The firm sees no issues with Dish's licenses; it has a Buy rating on DISH and a price target of $96, implying 164% upside.