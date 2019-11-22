Airbnb had $46M profit in 2018

In 2018, Airbnb's (AIRB) business excluding the U.S. and China reported a net profit of $46.47M versus the $97.22M loss the prior year.

Revenue (fee collected by Airbnb, not from hosts) was up 35% Y/Y to $2.42B for the same regions.

The data came out thanks to a change in the Irish Companies Act. Airbnb's wholly-owned subsidiary is incorporated in Ireland.

Related: Last month, The Information reported AIRB's operating loss had more than doubled in Q1 to $306M due to increased marketing investments.

Airbnb plans to go public next year.