Viveve Medical prices unit offering

Viveve Medical (VIVE -53.9% ) has priced a planned offering of class A and class B units.

The company is offering 978,202 class A units priced at $1.55 each; those units consist of a share of common stock, a series A warrant for one share of common stock (expiring one year from issuance), and a series B warrant to buy one share (expiring five years from issuance).

It's also offering 5.5M class B units at $1.55 each; those units consist of a share of Series A convertible preferred stock, a series A warrant to buy a share of common stock (expiring one year from issuance) and a series B warrant to buy one share of common stock (expiring five years from issuance).

The offering was adjusted from about 0.7M class A units and about 2.6M class B units and an assumed offering price of $3.02/unit for each class.