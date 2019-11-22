737 MAX crisis claims job of Boeing's top communications official

Boeing (BA +1.4% ) says its head of corporate communications, Anne Toulouse, will step down from her role and retire next year.

It is not clear if the departure is the result of criticism Boeing has faced over its public responses to the 737 MAX crashes, but airline customers and victims' family members have slammed the company's public comments as stilted, contradictory and driven by lawyers.

Toulouse joined Boeing in 1989 and rose to interim senior VP of Communications in September 2018 after taking the permanent communications role this February.

The company announced last week that Linda Mills, the chief communications official for the commercial airplanes division, was departing.