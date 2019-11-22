TechnipFMC downgraded at Berenberg but called Top Pick at Deutsche Bank

TechnipFMC (FTI -2.2% ) falters after Berenberg downgrades shares to Hold from Buy with a $22.50 price target, cut from $29, saying the company's Q3 results were disappointing and expecting margin weakness will persist into 2020.

Berenberg analyst Henry Tarr also thinks FTI's EBITDA will fall next year, and the stock's current valuation looks fair.

Yesterday, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage of FTI as a Top Pick with a Buy rating and $33 price target, saying "no company has had more success" in lowering well costs for operators.

Deutsche's Chris Snyder says FTI's efforts have helped to drive a 40% reduction in offshore breakevens compared to the last cycle, and he expects this year to mark the bottom for its margins.

FTI's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.