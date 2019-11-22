U.S. Steel hikes HRC prices by $30/ton; steel stocks rise

U.S. Steel (X +5%) says it raised flat-rolled steel prices by $30/short ton, its third increase in less than a month.
The increase would push U.S. Steel's target price for hot-rolled coil to $590/st and for cold-rolled coil and hot-dipped galvanized to $790/st, Argus reports.
U.S. Steel's announcement comes after SSAB this morning raised steel plate prices by $40/st, that company's second increase in two weeks.
Other steel names also trade higher: MT +6.6%, TMST +3.8%, AKS +3%, STLD +2.3%, NUE +1.9%.
ETF: SLX
