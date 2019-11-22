ConocoPhillips seeking sales of Alaska assets - report

ConocoPhillips (COP -0.9% ) hopes to sell parts of its Alaska projects to offset risks and share the expenses of investments planned in the state, according to Alaska's Energy Desk.

The assets for sale include old, new and unbuilt projects representing most of COP's Alaska holdings, but not the company's 36% share of the Prudhoe Bay oilfield.

The proposed sales stem from a plan to invest $11B on core assets in Alaska over the next decade, which does not include the estimated $5B needed to bring the Willow project into production.