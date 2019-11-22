Facebook built app for real-time face recognition - report

Years ago, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) built an internal app that allowed employees to identify people by pointing their phone cameras at the subject, Business Insider reports.

That app relied on Facebook's own sea of data on user identities to perform the recognition, according to the report.

It was developed between 2015 and 2016 (and shown off at an internal all-hands meeting in 2015) and was never released.

Facebook says the app worked only on company employees and any friends who opted in to the system. A source said that in 2016 a beta version of the app was available to employees that could identify anyone on whom the social network had enough data, but then restricted to friends of the app user.

This fall, Facebook said it would make a change to make facial recognition in its photos interface an opt-in feature overall.