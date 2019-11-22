Stocks indexes edge higher for the day, lower for the week
Nov. 22, 2019 4:30 PM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Stocks finished slightly higher, helped by upbeat comments from Pres. Trump and China's Pres. Xi about progress on a potential U.S.-China trade deal.
- It remains unclear whether a phase one agreement actually will be signed this year, but talks are ongoing and tensions appear to remain in check.
- But today's gains were not enough to make up for earlier losses on the week, as the S&P 500 snapped a six-week winning streak with a 0.3% decline, the Dow dipped 0.5% and the Nasdaq also lost 0.3%.
- With earnings season completed and the next round of major economic reports not scheduled for release until early next month, trade headlines likely will continue to have an outsized effect on stocks.
- Today's action saw the financials (+0.8%), consumer discretionary (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.5%) leading the S&P sector standings, while real estate (-0.5%) and energy (-0.5%) were the biggest losers.
- U.S. Treasury prices ended mixed, lifting the two-year yield by 2 bps to 1.63% while the 10-year yield finished flat at 1.77%.
- WTI crude oil pulled back from two-month highs, settling -1.4% to $57.77/bbl.