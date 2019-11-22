Monsanto pleads guilty to illegally spraying pesticide in Hawaii
Nov. 22, 2019
- Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY -0.1%) Monsanto unit agrees to pay $10.2M in fines and plead guilty to spraying a banned pesticide in Hawaii, the U.S. Department of Justice said late yesterday.
- The DoJ says the company sprayed Penncap-M, which contained the banned pesticide methyl parathion, on research crops in 2014 despite knowing the Environmental Protection Agency had prohibited its use.
- Monsanto agreed to plead guilty to the spraying, a misdemeanor, and enter a deferred prosecution agreement for two felony counts of illegally storing "acute hazardous waste," which will be dismissed if it honors the agreement's terms for two years and maintains an environmental compliance program at its Hawaii sites.