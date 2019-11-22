Final containment ring placed for Georgia Power's Vogtle nuclear expansion

Southern Co. (NYSE:SO) says the final containment vessel ring has been placed for Georgia Power's Vogtle 3 and 4 nuclear expansion project near Waynesboro, Ga.

The ring placement was the latest of several construction milestones recently completed at the site, including placement of the final reinforced concrete portion of the Unit 4 shield building and the upper inner casing for the Unit 3 high-pressure turbine.

Vogtle units 3 and 4 will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in the last three decades.