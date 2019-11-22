Disney now sees $110M-$120M start for 'Frozen II'

Latest tracking shows Frozen II (NYSE:DIS) set to shake up a lackluster November box office, with the film drawing $8.5M in Thursday previews, along with $18.6M in early international launches.

That Thursday take is the same as previews of Finding Dory, a film that opened with $135M.

The latest from Disney is that the movie is tracking toward a potential $40M opening day (including those Thursday previews), which forecasts a $110M-$120M opening weekend, stronger than its earlier call for $100M.

Of course those numbers look a bit conservative vs. latest industry expectations that it will crest $130M. Frozen II will take Disney past the $3B domestic box-office mark for the third time ever.

The Disney film should easily clear some mild competition from Ford v. Ferrari (DIS) and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (NYSE:SNE), expected by Box Office Mojo to draw $18M and $17M respectively.