Siccar Point attracts bids as high as nearly $2B - Reuters

First-round bids for North Sea oil and gas company Siccar Point came in at a range of $1.2B to just under $2B, Reuters reports.

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) placed a bid for the whole or part of the business, possibly in partnership with Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU), according to the report.

Chrysaor is considered the front-runner in the process, with the highest bid for the company of just below $2B.

Siccar Point is attracting interest with just under 600M boe in resources and reserves, including more oil than gas.