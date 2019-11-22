Boeing debuts first 737 MAX 10, largest version of embattled plane

With little fanfare aside from a ceremony for its Renton, Wash., employees, Boeing (NYSE:BA) today rolled out the first completed 737 MAX 10 jet ahead of an expected first flight sometime next year.

The MAX 10, the largest variant of the MAX family, can seat as many as 230 passengers and offers the lowest seat-mile cost of any single-aisle airplane ever produced, the company says.

The 10 currently has more than 550 orders, a small portion of the total backlog of ~4,400 MAX jetliners; the grounded MAX 8 comprises the lion's share of Boeing's MAX orders.

Separately, NY Times reports a manager at Canada's aviation regulator said in an email to other international agencires that Boeing should remove the MCAS software that played a role in the two deadly MAX crashes.

In response, Transport Canada says the email reflects "working-level discussions" and were not reviewed by the regulator.