DOJ files motion to roll back movie distribution rules

The Justice Dept. has formally filed a motion to terminate the Paramount consent decrees, 70-year-old regulations governing how movies are distributed to theaters.

Those decrees (stemming from a 1938 antitrust lawsuit against major motion picture companies) forced the separation of movie distribution from studios' exhibition businesses, as well as banning other practices including "block booking," circuit dealing, resale price maintenance (minimum prices set for movie tickets) and overbroad geographic clearances.

“The Paramount decrees long ago ended the horizontal conspiracy among movie companies in the 1930s and '40s and undid the effects of that conspiracy on the marketplace,” says antitrust chief Makan Delrahim.

As reported, the motion includes a two-year sunset period for block booking and circuit dealing to allow the industry an orderly transition to new licensing.

About half of America's 40,000 movie screens are controlled by three exhibitors: AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC), Regal Cinemas/Cineworld (OTC:CNWGY) and Cinemark Holdings (NYSE:CNK). Also relatively large in North America and publicly traded: Marcus (NYSE:MCS).

Major film studio owners: DIS, CMCSA, VIA/VIAB, T, SNE.