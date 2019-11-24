Novartis inks $9.7B deal for The Medicines Co.

Continuing to build up its heart treatment portfolio, Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is nearing a deal to buy cholesterol-drug maker The Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:MDCO) for $85 a share, or nearly $7B, WSJ reports.

Using a fully diluted share count, the deal is worth about $9.7B.

Novartis' portfolio now includes Entresto, a $1B seller for heart failure, as well as an experimental RNA-targeting molecule from Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) that it licensed earlier this year for $150M.

Update: The deal had been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and will be financed through available cash and short- and long-term borrowings.