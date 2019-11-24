U.S. issues another Huawei warning to Canada

U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien is pressing Canada not to use 5G technology from Huawei, saying that doing so would put in jeopardy intelligence sharing with the U.S. and the Five Eyes network.

"When they (the Chinese) get Huawei into Canada or into other Western countries, they’re going to know every health record, every banking record, every social media post, they're going to know everything about every single Canadian," he declared.

The U.S., Australia and New Zealand have already put bans in place, while Britain is taking a less firm line, suggesting Huawei 5G products could be used in less sensitive areas.