Jacobs Engineering Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.29B (-20.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, JEC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.