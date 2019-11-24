Hewlett Packard Enterprise Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 24, 2019 5:35 PM ET
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.46 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.41B (-6.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HPE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 14 downward.