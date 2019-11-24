Palo Alto Networks Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Monday, November 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-12.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $769.34M (+17.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PANW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 30 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 27 downward.