Agilent Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Nov. 24, 2019 5:35 PM ETAgilent Technologies, Inc. (A)
- Agilent (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, November 25th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.33B (+3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, Agilent has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 8 downward.
