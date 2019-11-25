'Frozen II' sets more Disney records

Disney (NYSE:DIS) struck gold again with the opening of Frozen II.

The movie hauled in $127M domestically and $223M worldwide, resulting in the highest-grossing debut ever for any animated film globally.

More records? The motion picture marked a new high in the U.S. and Canada for an animated release outside the summer season, it was the largest opening ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios, and is likely to be Disney's sixth film to make more than $1B at the box office in 2019.