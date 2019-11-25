Landslide pro-democracy victory in Hong Kong

The Hang Seng index rose 1.6% overnight after pro-democracy forces won 86% of the seats on Hong Kong’s local district councils.

The pro-government camp only won about 12% of seats versus 65% four years ago, putting pressure on authorities to meet the demands of the city's protestors.

While district councilors typically handle local matters and lack legislative power, they hold close to 10% of the seats on the 1,200-member election committee that chooses the chief executive.

ETFs: EWH, FHK, FLHK, ZHOK