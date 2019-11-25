Boris Johnson promises a Merry Brexmas

Comfortably ahead of the opposition Labour Party in the polls, Boris Johnson has laid out the Tory manifesto ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

He's pledging to bring back his Brexit deal to parliament before Christmas and ruled out any further delays, saying, "we will not extend the implementation period beyond December 2020."

Johnson also promised no new taxes in contrast with Jeremy Corbyn, who has proposed the measures to fund a major expansion of the state.

Sterling +0.4% to $1.2881.

