Cybertruck orders trigger Tesla rebound

In a tweet late Sunday, Elon Musk indicated that Cybertruck orders have reached 200K, marking a milestone for the vehicle only three days after its launch.

The news sent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares up 3.4% in premarket trade, after closing 6.1% lower on Friday as Wall Street analysts assessed the electric pickup truck and questioned its futuristic design and price point.

Musk added that "Cybertruck is our last product unveil for a while, but there will be some (mostly) unexpected technology announcements next year."