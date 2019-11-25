Futures brighter as China acts on IP

The latest trade headlines are giving U.S. stock index futures a boost to start the week, with the DJIA pointing to a gain of 72 points at the open.

China announced it will raise penalties on violations of intellectual property rights and is exploring lower thresholds of criminal punishments for those who steal IP.

Assuaging recent concerns, U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien also said on Saturday that an initial trade deal with China was still possible by the end of the year.