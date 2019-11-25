Schwab to buy TD Ameritrade in $26B all-stock deal

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) stockholders will receive 1.0837 of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) shares for every share held. The transaction is expected to close in 2H20.

The tie-up will create "a Goliath in Wealth Management," Wells Fargo senior analyst Mike Mayo said Thursday, when talks of the merger were first reported by CNBC.

Consolidation in the industry was expected given that all the major brokers dropped trading commissions in recent months, leaving brokerages scrambling to find ways to maintain profits.