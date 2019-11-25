Kirkland Lake Gold to buy Detour Gold in C$4.9B deal

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) agrees to acquire smaller Canadian rival Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) for C$4.89B ($3.68B) in an all-stock deal.

Detour Gold shareholders will receive 0.4343 of a KL common share for each Detour common share they currently own.

The exchange ratio implies consideration of C$27.50/share of Detour, representing a 24% premium to Detour's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Nov. 22.

On completion of the deal, KL and Detour shareholders will own ~73% and 27%, respectively, of the merged company.

The major asset in the deal is the Detour Lake mine in Ontario, with current production of ~600K oz./year and substantial growth potential.