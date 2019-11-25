GE finds replacement for CFO Jamie Miller

Carolina Dybeck Happe, CFO of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has been named CFO of General Electric (NYSE:GE), effective in early 2020.
As previously announced, Jamie Miller will transition from her current role as SVP and CFO, and she will leave the company following a smooth handover.
"Jamie Miller has been instrumental in developing our portfolio strategy, furthering our efforts to make GE a more focused industrial company, and spearheading our deleveraging plan during a challenging period," said CEO Larry Culp. "I'd like to thank Jamie both personally and on behalf of the Company for her service and contributions."
