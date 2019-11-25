London decision 'just wrong' - Uber's Khosrowshahi
Nov. 25, 2019 7:14 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)UBERBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor54 Comments
- The Uber (NYSE:UBER) CEO says Transport for London's decision to strip the company of its license "is just wrong."
- Dara Khosrowshahi in a tweet: "We understand we’re held to a high bar, as we should be. But this TfL decision is just wrong. Over the last 2 years we have fundamentally changed how we operate in London. We have come very far - and we will keep going, for the millions of drivers and riders who rely on us."
- Uber will remain in service in London, pending an appeal.
- UBER shares are down 3.9% pre-market to $28.40.