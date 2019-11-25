Dick's Sporting Goods +2% after BAML upgrade

Bank of America Merrill Lynch lifts Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) to a Buy rating.

"We believe DKS valuation is compelling given our outlook for same-store sales upside as DKS is trading at just 11X our F21 EPS and an EV/EBITDA of just 6.2X," writes analyst Robert Ohmes.

Ohmes points to the retailer's premium footwear decks and first adidas Yeezy launch as potential sales drivers. Strength in Dick's private label business is also cited.

BAML assigns a price objective of $55 to DKS (15X the 2021 EPS estimate) vs. the sell-side average PT of $41.00.