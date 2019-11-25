New Zscaler bull sees 'sustainable' growth; shares +4%

Bank of America upgrades Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from Neutral to Buy and raises the target from $65 to $68. ZS has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.

The bank calls ZS "too big to ignore" after a "steep" decline in share prices. ZS shares are down more than 35% this quarter.

BofA is "poised for sustainable high growth and outperformance" with its "future-proof" cloud-focused business.

Analyst Daniel Bartus says there's "further upside potential based on our bull case 2025 revenue scenario."