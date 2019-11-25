Charlotte's Web announces underwritten offering
Nov. 25, 2019 7:29 AM ETCharlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (CWBHF)CWBHFBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor28 Comments
- Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTCQX:CWBHF) announces it entered into an agreement with lead underwriter Canaccord Genuity and a syndicate of underwriters for the sale of 5M units at a price of C$13.25 per unit.
- Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the company and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share for a period of 2 years following the closing date of the offering at an exercise price of C$16.50 per warrant share.
- The total proceeds to the company are C$66.25M.
- Source: Press Release