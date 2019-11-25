TD Bank to own 13% Schwab stake after Ameritrade deal

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) says it will own a 13.4% stake in Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) following Schwab's $26B takeover of TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), consisting of up to 9.9% voting common shares and the remainder in non-voting common shares.

TD says the deal adds significant value to its investment, and it expects to record a sizeable revaluation gain at closing.

Also, TD Ameritrade says it has suspended its search for a new CEO because of the deal, after announcing earlier this year that current CEO Tim Hockey would step down by the end of February.

Current executive VP and CFO Stephen Boyle will serve as interim president and chief executive, effective immediately.