Melco Resorts Finance proposes senior notes offering

Melco Resorts Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) to conduct an international offering of senior notes

The net proceeds will be used to make a full repayment of the principal amount outstanding under the revolving credit facility and a partial prepayment of the principal amount outstanding under the term loan facility under the amended and restated credit facilities entered into by Melco Resorts (Macau) Limited.

The interest rate and other terms of the New Notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.