Animal spirits are alive and well

The IPO market may be a disaster, but fear not for the investment bankers - M&A action is approaching white-hot levels.

This Monday morning has Schwab in a $26B deal for Ameritrade, LVMH buying Tiffany for $16.2B, Novartis scooping up The Medicines Company for $9.7B, and Kirkland Lake taking out Detour Gold for C$4.9B.

Potential future announcements include but are in no way limited to HP, which is currently playing hard-to-get with Xerox, and the possible largest-ever LBO from KKR/Walgreens Boots Alliance.

As Jimmy Conway said to Henry Hill ... "It's gonna be a good summer."

