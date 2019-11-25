Luxury sector shakeup sends investors scrambling

Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) is up 5.69% premarket to $132.65 after striking a buyout deal with LVMH(OTCPK:LVMHF) at $135 per share. LVMH is 1.34% higher in Paris trading.

The $16.2B deal is expected to close next year. The acquisition still needs to be approved by Tiffany shareholders.

Analysts note the Tiffany deal gives LVMH a much larger presence in the U.S. and will boost the jewelry and watches businesses,

In London, shares of Burberry are up 2.85% following the luxury sector shakeup.

Previously: LVMH reaches deal for Tiffany (Nov. 24)