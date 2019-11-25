Seattle Genetics earns drug approval in Canada

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) announces that Health Canada has approved the supplemental new drug submission that expands the use of Adcetris in combination with CHP chemotherapy for the treatment of previously untreated adult patients with systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma, peripheral T-cell lymphoma-not otherwise specified or angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma whose tumours express CD30.

The approval is based on positive results of the phase 3 Echelon-2 clinical trial that compared Adcetrisplus CHP to CHOP.

Health Canada granted a priority review designation for the submission.

The Health Canada approval of ADCETRIS in combination with CHP chemotherapy is said to represent the first major advance for Canadian patients with PTCL in decades.

Source: Press Release