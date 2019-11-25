Tallgrass Energy CEO Dehaemers departs, succeeded by Moler

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) -2.6% pre-market following news that CEO David Dehaemers is retiring and stepping down as CEO effective immediately; he will retire from the board at year's end.

Dehaemers had been criticized over sales talks with P-E firm Blackstone Infrastructure Partners, whose August non-binding offer to buy TGE shares it did not already own for $19.50 each included a provision for management to be paid a ~30% premium for shares in the general partner that owns TGE.

Dehaemers was co-founder, CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Tallgrass MLP Fund during 2008-12, has been a director and CEO of TGE's general partner since 2015 as well as President until March 2019; he was executive VP of corporate development at Inergy LP during 2003-07.

Moler has been a director of TGE's general partner since 2015 and served as executive VP and COO until becoming President and COO this March; from 2004 until his departure in 2012, Moler had served in various capacities with Inergy LP and its affiliates.