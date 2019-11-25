Vail Resorts missing snow in early part of season

Bank of America Merrill Lynch says cumulative snowfall is down approximately 50% Y/Y for Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) properties, largely driven by weak snowfall at Whistler Blackcomb and Tahoe.

"Currently 12 of the 14 resorts we look at across MTN’s portfolio are tracking below last year’s snowfall totals through last Friday," updates the analyst team.

The firm reminds that pre-Thanksgiving/early season skiing typically has a low overall profit impact for Vail.

BAML has a Neutral rating on Vail and price objective of $245.