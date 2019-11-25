ReneSola names new CEO, CFO after departures

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) says CEO Shelley Xu has left the company, to be replaced by former Canadian Solar executive Yumin Liu, effective Dec. 4; Xu had been CEO only since July.

SOL also names Ke Chen as its new CFO, effective immediately, while remaining on the company's board; Xiaoliang Liang, who became CFO in June 2018, also has left the company.

Liu has more than 20 years of experience in energy management, power generation and solar technology, most recently as VP of the EMEA region at Canadian Solar; previously he was President of Recurrent Energy, a U.S. subsidiary of Canadian Solar.