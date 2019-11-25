Energizer shakes off JPMorgan's bear call

JPMorgan hikes Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) to a Neutral rating from Underweight after taking in the company's analyst day presentation.

"While management discussed their leading positions across batteries and auto care, the importance of brands, and having a portfolio that fits consumer needs across the value spectrum, we felt there was a particular emphasis on both innovation and brand investment throughout the presentations at the analyst day. We came away encouraged by some of the company’s initiatives and believe their focus on innovation and brand investment can help lead to relative outperformance going forward."

JP's price target of $51 on Energizer is based off a 50-50 blend of the 2021 EPS estimate of 14X and EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.5X. The average sell-side PT on Energizer is $56.17.