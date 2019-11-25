Enochian Bio +18% premarket on acquiring exclusive license for HBV

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) is up 18% premarket on entering into an agreement in principle to acquire an exclusive license for a treatment under development aimed to treat the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) infections from G-Tech Bio, LLC.

Enochian licenses are for intellectual property that include proprietary know-how and pending patent applications covering aspects of our pipeline therapeutics.

Enochian has recently entered into agreements that will provide an additional $12M in funding.

Also, an abstract accepted for presentation at the HepDART meeting featuring in vivo and in vitro data from preclinical studies conducted with this HBV treatment candidate will be presented on December 10.