La Jolla Pharma to reassess development of LJPC-401

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) -37.3% pre-market following news that it will reassess continued development of LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), its lead investigational product for the potential treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, based on recent mixed clinical results.

The company says it now will focus on maximizing sales of Giapreza (angiotensin II) as a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock in the U.S., and maximizing the value of Giapreza for the treatment of refractory hypotension in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

LJPC also says President and CEO George Tidmarsh has left the company to pursue other interests; while it launches a search for a new CEO, board members Kevin Tang and Craig Johnson will provide management oversight.