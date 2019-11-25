Nomura Instinet loses confidence in Extended Stay America

Nov. 25, 2019 9:13 AM ETExtended Stay America, Inc. (STAY)STAYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Nomura Instinet lowers Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) to a Neutral rating from Buy following the departure of the company's CEO.
  • "Mr. Halkyard was the architect and proponent for selling assets at multiples that were as high as 15x EBITDA and repurchasing stock at a 9% FCF yield, which we believe creates more shareholder value than doing nothing, which is the strategy that the board seems to have adopted," notes analyst Harry Curtis.
  • Nomura drops its price target to $15 from $20 vs. the average sell-side PT of $15.96.
