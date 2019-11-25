EPR Properties sells Charter School portfolio for $454M; lowers FFO guidance for 2019

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) sold its charter school portfolio, consisting of 47 charter school related assets, for ~$454M, to Rosemawr Management.

The Company intends to redeploy the proceeds to fund investments in experiential real estate.

As a result of this transaction, as well as other less significant items, the Company is increasing its 2019 disposition guidance range to $875M - $900M from the prior range of $400M - $475M.

EPR also lowers FY19 guidance, sees FFO of $5.42-5.46 down from prior outlook of $5.44-5.52.