MDCO, TIF among premarket gainers

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) +127% on acquiring worldwide license for treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease.
Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +38% on rejecting an unsolicited buyout proposal from two unnamed biopharma companies.
The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) +23% on being acquired by Novartis.
LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) +23% on announce production And distribution partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).
Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) +18% on acquiring exclusive license for HBV.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +12% after FDA approves Exservan ALS film.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) +12%.
Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +10% on Q3 earnings.
UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +9% on Q3 earnings.
Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +7%.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +6%.
ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) +6%.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +6% after selling StubHub.
Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) +6% after striking a buyout deal with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) +5% after FDA OKs NDA for obeticholic acid.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) +5% after Medicines Co. sale.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) +5%.
