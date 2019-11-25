MDCO, TIF among premarket gainers

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) +127% on acquiring worldwide license for treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) +38% on rejecting an unsolicited buyout proposal from two unnamed biopharma companies.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) +23% on being acquired by Novartis.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) +23% on announce production And distribution partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) +18% on acquiring exclusive license for HBV.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) +12% after FDA approves Exservan ALS film.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) +12% .

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) +10% on Q3 earnings.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) +9% on Q3 earnings.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +7% .

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +6% .

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) +6% .

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) +6% after selling StubHub.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) +6% after striking a buyout deal with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) +5% after FDA OKs NDA for obeticholic acid.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) +5% after Medicines Co. sale.