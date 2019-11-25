MDCO, TIF among premarket gainers

Seeking Alpha
JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) +127% on acquiring worldwide license for treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE+38% on rejecting an unsolicited buyout proposal from two unnamed biopharma companies.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO+23% on being acquired by Novartis.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) +23% on announce production And distribution partnership with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF).

Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB+18% on acquiring exclusive license for HBV.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST+12% after FDA approves Exservan ALS film.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) +12%.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU+10% on Q3 earnings.

UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR+9% on Q3 earnings.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) +7%.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) +6%.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) +6%.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY+6% after selling StubHub.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF+6% after striking a buyout deal with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF).

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT+5% after FDA OKs NDA for obeticholic acid.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR+5% after Medicines Co. sale.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) +5%.

