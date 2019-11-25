SAExploration gets Nasdaq non-compliance letter

SAExploration (SAEX -9.8% ) says it is not in compliance with Nasdaq listing rules after failing to meet the requirement for timely filing of all public financial reports.

SAEX did not file its 10-Q report for the quarter ended Sept. 30 and remains delinquent in filing its 10-Q for the June quarter.

The Nasdaq non-compliance notice says the company has until Dec. 17 to submit an updated plan to regain compliance; if the plan is accepted, Nasdaq may grant up to 180 days to file the June quarter 10-Q, or until Feb. 11, 2020, to regain compliance.