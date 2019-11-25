New Netflix bear steps out

Wells Fargo sours on Netflix (NFLX -0.3% ) in the face of new streaming competition.

"We think NFLX can achieve the street's sub growth expectations but those subs will be more expensive than investors realize," writes analyst Steven Cahall.

After a deep dive into Netflix's cash estimate, Cahall and team issue a free cash forecast about $18B below where the Street consensus stands.

"We don’t doubt NFLX will eventually turn a cash profit with arrows in the quiver like cracking down on password sharing, curtailing content spend or even advertising. But all of these indicate a more mature growth business likely with a lower multiple."

Wells Fargo lowers Netflix to an Underperform rating from Market Perform and assigns a price target of $265.